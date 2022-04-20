Left Menu

Ukraine's president says he has not seen document Kremlin says it sent Kyiv

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 21:10 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he had not seen or heard about a document that the Kremlin said it had sent to Ukraine in connection with peace talks.

Earlier Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was waiting for a response after it had handed a document to the Ukrainian side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

