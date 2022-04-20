Canada finance minister walks out of G20 meeting to protest Russia's participation
Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday she walked out of a G20 plenary meeting in Washington to protest against Russia's participation after the invasion Ukraine put at risk the global economy.
"This week's meetings in Washington are about supporting the world economy – and Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine is a grave threat to the global economy," she said on Twitter, adding Russia should not be participating.
"The world's democracies will not stand idly by in the face of continued Russian aggression and war crimes. Today Canada and a number of our democratic partners walked out of the G20 plenary when Russia sought to intervene," said Freeland, who is also deputy prime minister.
