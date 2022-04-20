Left Menu

Canada finance minister walks out of G20 meeting to protest Russia's participation

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 20-04-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 22:46 IST
Canada finance minister walks out of G20 meeting to protest Russia's participation
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday she walked out of a G20 plenary meeting in Washington to protest against Russia's participation after the invasion Ukraine put at risk the global economy.

"This week's meetings in Washington are about supporting the world economy – and Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine is a grave threat to the global economy," she said on Twitter, adding Russia should not be participating.

"The world's democracies will not stand idly by in the face of continued Russian aggression and war crimes. Today Canada and a number of our democratic partners walked out of the G20 plenary when Russia sought to intervene," said Freeland, who is also deputy prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
2
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
3
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
4
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022