Retired army officer, wife found dead at home with bullet injuries

A retired army officer and his wife were found dead with bullet injuries inside their flat in Mudhawa area here on Wednesday, police said.Colonel retd Narayan Bora 75 might have killed his 63-year-old wife Champa Bora before shooting himself with a rifle, said deputy commissioner of police Namrata Patil.No suicide note was found at the spot, Patil added.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-04-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 22:51 IST
No suicide note was found at the spot, Patil added. Neighbours alerted police when the couple were not seen outside for the last two days, the DCP said, adding that when the police broke open the flat's door on Wednesday evening, they found the couple dead in the bedroom. Further probe is on, she added.

