U.S. to explore resuming migration accords with Cuba

Reuters | Panama City | Updated: 20-04-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 23:11 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will explore the possibility of resuming migration accords with Cuba, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Wednesday.

Mayorkas was speaking during a news conference in Panama.

U.S. and Cuban authorities are due to meet in Washington on Thursday to discuss migration concerns.

