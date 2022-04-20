Left Menu

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Ukraine's military boosts aircraft thanks to spare parts, Pentagon says

Ukraine's military has increased the size of its fleet of fixed-wing aircraft after receiving spare parts and repairing damaged aircraft, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby had said Ukraine had received additional aircraft as well as parts, but clarified on Wednesday that no fixed-wing aircraft had been provided so far to Ukraine's military. Kyiv has repeatedly requested combat aircraft to help it repel invading Russian forces.

