Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia's republic of Chechnya whose forces have been fighting in Ukraine, said Russian troops will have complete control of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on Thursday. Ukraine's defence ministry was not immediately available for comment. Ukraine proposed talks with Russia about evacuating troops and civilians from the southeastern port, with about 1,000 civilians trapped at the steel plant.

WIDER IMPACT * Top finance officials from Britain, the United States and Canada walked out of a meeting of finance officials from the world's top 20 economies as Russian representatives spoke.

* G7 finance ministers said they have provided and pledged together with the international community additional support to Ukraine exceeding $24 billion for 2022 and beyond, adding they were prepared to do more. * President Joe Biden convened U.S. military leaders in an annual White House gathering taking on special significance as the war enters a risky new phase and Washington plans more weapons assistance.

* World Bank President David Malpass said the food security crisis caused by the war was expected to last months and perhaps into next year. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any peace talks over Ukraine are likely to fail, as he compared holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiating with a crocodile.

* Wimbledon has barred all Russian and Belarusian players from this year's tennis championships, a decision which was swiftly condemned by the men's and women's tours. FIGHTING

* Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's eastern border continues and fighting in the southeastern Donbas region is intensifying, the British military said. * Ukraine's deputy prime minister said an agreed humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from Azovstal had not worked as planned, blaming Russian forces.

TEST * Russia said it conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, an addition to its nuclear arsenal which Putin said would make Russia's enemies stop and think.

QUOTES * "The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence. It has no analogues in the world and won't have for a long time to come," Putin said about Sarmat.

* "It is a pleasure ... to leave after this nightmare. We lived in basements for 30 days," Pensioner Tamara, 64, said tearfully as she waited to get on a bus out of Mariupol. (Compiled by Philippa Fletcher, Tomasz Janowski and Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)