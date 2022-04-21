Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: 2 officials suspended for forcibly taking cab

Two transport department officials were suspended on Thursday after the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered CMO officials to take strict action against them for forcibly taking a cab and evicting a family who was in the vehicle.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-04-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 15:43 IST
Andhra Pradesh: 2 officials suspended for forcibly taking cab
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two transport department officials were suspended on Thursday after the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered CMO officials to take strict action against them for forcibly taking a cab and evicting a family who was in the vehicle. One home guard, Tirupal Reddy and assistant motor vehicle Inspector, Sandhya, were suspended on Thursday after the CM's orders.

The two transport department officials on Wednesday night asked a cab driver to report to Ongole immediately since the vehicle was assigned to CM's convoy, during his scheduled visit to Ongole on April 22, while the driver was taking a family to Tirumala. The incident came to light when a local media reported that a family was stranded on their way to Tirumala since some officials forcibly took away their cab and driver.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish over the incident and ordered departmental action against the erring officials. He said, "This kind of measure will not be tolerated especially when people are in trouble." Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the CMO officials to take strict actions against the concerned officials and ordered that the vehicles should not be taken forcefully for convoy troubling the people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022