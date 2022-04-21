Andhra Pradesh: 2 officials suspended for forcibly taking cab

Two transport department officials were suspended on Thursday after the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered CMO officials to take strict action against them for forcibly taking a cab and evicting a family who was in the vehicle. One home guard, Tirupal Reddy and assistant motor vehicle Inspector, Sandhya, were suspended on Thursday after the CM's orders.

The two transport department officials on Wednesday night asked a cab driver to report to Ongole immediately since the vehicle was assigned to CM's convoy, during his scheduled visit to Ongole on April 22, while the driver was taking a family to Tirumala. The incident came to light when a local media reported that a family was stranded on their way to Tirumala since some officials forcibly took away their cab and driver.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish over the incident and ordered departmental action against the erring officials. He said, "This kind of measure will not be tolerated especially when people are in trouble." Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the CMO officials to take strict actions against the concerned officials and ordered that the vehicles should not be taken forcefully for convoy troubling the people. (ANI)

