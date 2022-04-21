UK sets out 26 new sanctions against Russia
Britain on Thursday added 26 new designations to its list of sanctions against Russia over the Ukrainian war, including on military figures and defence companies.
Britain, which has sought to play a key role in the West's response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, has already set out hundreds of sanctions, such as asset freezes and travel bans on prominent Russian billionaires and politicians including President Vladimir Putin. Among those on the updated sanctions list, published on the government website, were Colonel General Nikolay Bogdanovsky of the Russian army who holds the position of First Deputy Chief of the General Staff, manufacturer Military Industrial Company, and industrial group Promtech-Dubna.
