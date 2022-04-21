Left Menu

Influential UK lawmaker tells PM Johnson: "The gig's up"

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 18:16 IST
Steve Baker Image Credit: Wikipedia
British Conservative Party lawmaker Steve Baker on Thursday said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should have resigned after being fined for breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules in his offices.

"I have to say I'm sorry, but for not obeying the letter and spirit (of the law) - and I think we have heard that the Prime Minister did know what the letter was - the Prime Minister now should be long gone," Baker, a member of Johnson's Conservatives, told parliament.

"The prime minister should just know that the gig's up."

