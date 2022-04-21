Influential UK lawmaker tells PM Johnson: "The gig's up"
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 18:16 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Conservative Party lawmaker Steve Baker on Thursday said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should have resigned after being fined for breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules in his offices.
"I have to say I'm sorry, but for not obeying the letter and spirit (of the law) - and I think we have heard that the Prime Minister did know what the letter was - the Prime Minister now should be long gone," Baker, a member of Johnson's Conservatives, told parliament.
"The prime minister should just know that the gig's up."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Baker
- Conservatives
- Boris Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson says need to fix long term energy problems
Bucha scenes do not 'look far short of genocide'-UK's Johnson
Bucha scenes do not 'look far short of genocide'-UK's Johnson
President Uhuru Kenyatta holds talks with Dr. Fisk Johnson
UK's Johnson calls attacks in Ukraine a "systematic slaughter"