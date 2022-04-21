School student's death: Family members accuse police of shielding accused

Family members of a 10-year-old boy, who was killed after his head hit an electricity pole while he was peeping out a window of his school bus, protested here on Thursday, accusing police of shielding the accused.

Parents of the Class 3 student had filed a complaint against the school management, holding them responsible for his death. Police have booked two people from the school management and the bus driver, who has been arrested.

The victim’s relatives staged a dharna outside the police station on Thursday and tried to obstruct traffic on the Delhi-Meerut road. They accused police of ''conniving with the accused''. ''One side of the Delhi-Meerut highway was blocked for some time due to the protest,'' SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said, adding that the boy's family members were assured that the accused will be nabbed soon. The district authorities have also ordered a safety audit of the bus, which will be conducted by a technical officer of the Regional Transport Department. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office also sought a report about the incident.

