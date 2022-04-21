SC orders status quo on Bombay HC order directing Uber India to comply with MVA Guidelines

The Supreme Court on Thursday in an interim order directed the status quo on the Bombay High Court order that asked Uber India to comply with Motor Vehicle Aggregator (MVA) guidelines issued by the Central government. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai also issued notice to the Centre, Ministry of Road Transport and others on an appeal filed by Uber India Services Private Ltd against the High Court's March 7 order.

Uber India Services Private Ltd has approached the top court against the High Court's order directing cab aggregators to comply with MVA Guidelines 2020. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Uber, contended that the company has serious objections to the validity of the guidelines and many of the conditions in the guidelines are not workable.

The issue has been raised before the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, hence, Uber is yet to apply for a license under the Guidelines. However, the High Court had passed an order to implement the Guidelines, he added. Singhvi said the State government was yet to finalize its Guidelines with respect to cab aggregators and the authorities competent to issue licenses to aggregators were yet to be notified.

The High Court in its order observed that app-based taxi firms such as Ola and Uber operating in Maharashtra without valid licenses were an instance of "complete lawlessness" and the court had directed all such aggregators to apply for valid licenses by March 16 if they wish to continue operations. The High Court order came on a PIL filed by advocate Savina R Crasto highlighting the lack of an effective grievance redressal mechanism for customers using the Uber India app and seeking implementation of the guidelines. (ANI)

