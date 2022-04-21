Mauritius PM offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Left Menu

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Thursday offered prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-04-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 20:10 IST
Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Thursday offered prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The Mauritius Prime Minister is on an eight-day visit to India to strengthen bilateral ties.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar in the presence of the Mauritius Prime Minister and Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO). PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Mauritius Prime Minister after the inauguration of the Global Ayush Summit and discussed the ongoing development partnership and cooperation in defence.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that PM Modi and the Mauritius Prime Minister reviewed the progress of the Metro Express Project and the proposal for an AYUSH Centre of Excellence in Mauritius. Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Secretary to the Cabinet of Mauritius NK Ballah in New Delhi and said the bilateral cooperation between the two countries was "progressing from strength to strength".

Earlier in January, PM Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth had jointly inaugurated the India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius virtually. They also launched the Civil Service College and 8 MW Solar PV Farm project in Mauritius that is being undertaken under India's development support. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

