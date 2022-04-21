Left Menu

Seven killed in fire at Russian defence research institute - TASS

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 20:24 IST
Seven people were killed on Thursday after a blaze broke out at a defence research institute in the Russian city of Tver, the TASS news agency reported, citing a source.

Footage from the scene circulating on Russian social media showed thick smoke billowing from the institute's windows.

