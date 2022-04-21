Left Menu

Karnataka: Mastermind of Hubli stone-pelting arrested from Mumbai

Karnataka Police arrested the absconding mastermind of the Hubli stone-pelting incident Wasim Pathan from Mumbai on Thursday.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-04-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 20:50 IST
Karnataka: Mastermind of Hubli stone-pelting arrested from Mumbai
Hubli stone-pelting incident Wasim Pathan being taken into custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Police arrested the absconding mastermind of the Hubli stone-pelting incident Wasim Pathan from Mumbai on Thursday. Pathan was detained by the Hubli Police team in Mumbai and brought to Hubli on Thursday. He was absconding after the incident itself.

The stone-pelting incident took place on the night of April 16 in Old Hubli leaving four policemen injured and several vehicles damaged. Further, Seven more accused have been taken into custody by police today, in connection with the stone-pelting incident at Old Hubli Police Station.

Following the stone-pelting incident, section 144 was imposed in Hubli. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday denied allegations levelled by the Opposition of arresting innocent persons in connection with Hubli violence.

Speaking to media persons in Sringeri, Bommai rejected former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's charge that innocents have been arrested in connection with the Hubali incidents. "No innocents have been arrested. The arrests have been made based on evidence," Bommai said.

Reacting to a video inciting to kill a Congress leader, which has gone viral, Bommai said that the Police Commissioner will take action. When asked about opposition leaders accusing him of turning the Rama Rajya into a Ravana Rajya, the Chief Minister said, "They are entitled to have their own interpretations. It is not important as to what the Opposition leaders say, it is the opinion of the people that matters." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
3
Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

 India
4
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022