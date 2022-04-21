Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges world to send more heavy weapons

Russia says it was forced to launch its "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine, and protect Russian-speakers there from "genocide" - arguments denounced by Kyiv and the West as baseless pretexts for war.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 21-04-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 22:09 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges world to send more heavy weapons
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday his war-ravaged country needed more heavy weapons to defend itself from Russia's invasion that threatened its very survival, and asked Western nations to impose further sanctions. Speaking in a video address to the Portuguese parliament, he accused the Russian army of committing many atrocities in Ukraine, including in the port city of Mariupol, and asked Portugal to support a global embargo on Russian oil.

He did not provide concrete evidence of the atrocities during the speech. Russia says it was forced to launch its "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine, and protect Russian-speakers there from "genocide" - arguments denounced by Kyiv and the West as baseless pretexts for war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
3
Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

 India
4
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022