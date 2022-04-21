Left Menu

Over 8kg ganja recovered in Assam, woman held

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 21-04-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 22:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A woman was arrested on Thursday after over eight kg of ganja was recovered from her in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended her from a bus during checking of vehicles in Khakrajan area, a senior officer said. The consignment, weighing 8.116 kgs, was found in four packets, he said.

The arrested woman is a resident of Golaghat district, the officer added.

