Online gambling network operator arrested in Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 22-04-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 00:18 IST
Kailas Shah, who was allegedly operating an online 'Roulette' gambling network in many parts of Nashik district of Maharashtra and cheated many people, has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

He was arrested by the Nashik police from Niphad town and produced in a local court which remanded him in three-day police custody.

The action came on a complaint lodged by a local resident at the Pimpalgaon police station. The complainant claimed he was cheated to the tune of Rs 45,44,315 by Shah and his associates after downloading a gaming application on his mobile phone.

The police have sent a proposal to the state government to impose the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on Shah, Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil said at a press conference.

Shah allegedly trapped youngsters in `Roulette' online gambling and cheated them in the last five to six years, he said.

Various cases have been filed against him in Gangapur, Bhadrakali, Panchavati, Pimpalgaon, Trimbakeshwar, Ojhar, Dindori and Nashik taluka police stations in the district, he said.

Other citizens who have been cheated by Shah should come forward and file complaints against him, Patil said. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

