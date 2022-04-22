India never posed threat to any country, has followed Sikh Gurus' ideals: PM

India has never posed a threat to any country or society and it thinks for the welfare of the entire world even today amid global conflicts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, asserting the country is following the ideals of Sikh gurus.

Addressing an event from the Red Fort to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, Modi said the Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib near the Red Fort stands as a symbol of the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

He said India strives for peace with complete stability even amid global conflicts, an apparent reference to the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Hailing the Sikh gurus' traditions, he said India's freedom from hundreds of years of slavery cannot be separated from its spiritual and cultural journey. Citing the efforts by his government for the community, including its decision to observe Veer Bal Diwas on December 20 to commemorate the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, Modi said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has paved the way for granting citizenship to families of Sikhs and other minorities that have come to India from neighbouring countries.

''All this was possible because the Gurus taught us to give primacy to humanity. Love and harmony are part of our values,'' said the PM who has been regularly engaging with the Sikh community.

The government has shown its commitment to 'guru seva' by constructing the Kartarpur Sahib corridor for which people had been waiting for decades, he said.

''Our government has also ensured modernisation of rail facilities for Patna Sahib and other places connected with Guru Govind Singh,'' Modi said.

''When it comes to bringing the 'swaroop' of the Guru Granth Sahib, our government makes an all-out effort. We not only bring the 'swaroop' of the Guru Granth Sahib on our head with respect but we also save our Sikh brothers in danger,'' he said, referring to the evacuation exercise from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

The government is making continuous efforts to connect various holy places of the Sikhs, he said.

''This gurudwara reminds us how great was the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji to protect our great culture. At that time, there was a storm of religious fanaticism in the country.

''India, which considered religion as a matter of philosophy, science and self-reflection, was facing people who had committed violence and atrocities in the name of religion,'' Modi said.

At that time, there was great hope for India to save its identity in the form of Guru Tegh Bahadur, he noted.

''In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, becoming 'Hind di Chadar', stood like a rock,'' Modi said, adding the Red Fort is a witness that Aurangzeb and tyrants like him might have beheaded countless people ''but our faith could not be separated from us''.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice has inspired many generations of India to live and die for protecting the dignity of their culture, and for honour and respect, he said.

Big powers have disappeared, big storms have calmed down, but India still stands immortal and is moving ahead, Modi asserted.

''India has never posed a threat to any country or society. Even today we think for the welfare of the whole world. When we talk about self-reliant India, we keep the progress of the whole world at the forefront.

''Today's India strives for peace with complete stability even in the midst of global conflicts. India is equally firm on its defence and security,'' he said.

The PM also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the occasion. The programme was focused on highlighting the teachings of the ninth Sikh Guru who sacrificed his life to protect religion, human values, ideals and principles.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's death anniversary is commemorated as 'Shaheedi Divas' every year on November 24. Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib is built at the spot where he was beheaded, and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj is his cremation site.

His legacy serves as a great unifying force for the nation, Modi said.

The fort was chosen as the venue for the event as it was from here that Aurangzeb had given orders for the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur in 1675, Culture Ministry officials said.

The event saw performances by 400 Sikh musicians and langar was also held. New thinking, hard work and absolute dedication are the identity of Sikhs and this is also the country's resolve in the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the prime minister said, adding the people have to be proud of their identity.

''We have to be proud of local products and build a self-reliant India... We have to make an India whose strength is seen by the world and which takes the world to new heights,'' he said.

Asserting that Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, is not only a guide to self-realisation but is also a symbol of India's diversity and unity, Modi said this is why the Indian government deployed its full strength to bring back the holy book from Afghanistan following the strife in the country after the Taliban's takeover.

At Patna Sahib in Patna and Rakabganj Sahib in Delhi people see 'Ek Bharat' in the form of the wisdom and blessings of Gurus, he said. He underlined the significance of the Red Fort, saying it witnessed the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur and has been a reflection of the history and aspiration of the nation.

In this backdrop, the programme at this venue assumes great significance, Modi said. ''Our gurus always took the responsibility of society and culture along with knowledge and spirituality. They made strength a medium of service,'' he added. PTI KR/ASK KR NSD

