Police in Andhra Pradesh arrest 25 people, seized 900 litres of illicit liquor

The Krishna District Police in Andhra Pradesh have arrested 25 people and seized from them over 900 litres of illicit liquor, officials said on Thursday. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said 23,000 litres of black jaggery wash has been destroyed and 40 cases have been filed in three days.

Police forces conducted a massive search operation in Machilipatnam rural and Pedana rural areas and seized illicit liquor and destroyed jaggery wash, he said.

