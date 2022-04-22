U.S. says China continues to 'parrot' some Russian security concepts
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 01:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that China continues to "parrot" some of Russia's security ideas amid the war in Ukraine, including the Kremlin's concept of "indivisible security."
State Department spokesman Ned Price made the comment at a regular briefing when asked about a speech by Chinese leader Xi Jinping in which he referenced the concept along with his proposed "global security initiative."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 3-Ukraine seeks ruinous sanctions on Russia amid European hesitancy
Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
ANALYSIS-China's balancing act over Ukraine offers Washington a subtle 'win'
U.N. to vote on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council over Ukraine