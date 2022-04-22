U.S. says China continues to 'parrot' some Russian security concepts

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that China continues to "parrot" some of Russia's security ideas amid the war in Ukraine, including the Kremlin's concept of "indivisible security."

State Department spokesman Ned Price made the comment at a regular briefing when asked about a speech by Chinese leader Xi Jinping in which he referenced the concept along with his proposed "global security initiative."

