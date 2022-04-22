BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election Run-Off With 55.5% Of Vote-BVA Poll For RTL And Orange

BVA POLL FOR RTL AND ORANGE: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 55.5% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

* THE VOTER TURNOUT IS EXPECTED AT 72.5% FOR THE SECOND ROUND IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION Survey of 1,504 respondents conducted on April 21; margin of error of +/- 2.5 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)