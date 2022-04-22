Delhi Cong vice-president's car was stolen

Left Menu

Delhi Congress vice-president Abhishek Dutts SUV car was stolen from near his residence in the Jangpura Extension area here on Friday morning, officials said. In a tweet, he said his white colour Haryana number Toyota Fortuner car got stolen this morning. The anti-auto theft squad has been briefed about the incident, the officer said.

Delhi Congress vice-president Abhishek Dutt's SUV car was stolen from near his residence in the Jangpura Extension area here on Friday morning, officials said. In a tweet, he said his white colour Haryana number Toyota Fortuner car got stolen this morning. A senior police officer said that a case has been registered and legal action is being initiated. Footage from CCTV cameras is being examined to identify the accused persons . The anti-auto theft squad has been briefed about the incident, the officer said.

