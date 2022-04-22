Left Menu

UK says it may have to take unilateral action on N. Ireland protocol

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 12:50 IST
UK says it may have to take unilateral action on N. Ireland protocol
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain may have to take unilateral action to address problems in Northern Ireland caused by Brexit arrangements, Northern Ireland Office minister Conor Burns told LBC radio on Friday.

Burns restated the government's long-held position that unless the European Union was willing to engage in changing the existing deal, Britain might have to trigger powers set out within the Brexit deal to unilaterally apply safeguarding measures.

"That may be what we have to do," he said. "So far there seems to be limited movement," he added, referring to ongoing negotiations with the EU on the topic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
3
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
4
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022