UK says it may have to take unilateral action on N. Ireland protocol

Britain may have to take unilateral action to address problems in Northern Ireland caused by Brexit arrangements, Northern Ireland Office minister Conor Burns told LBC radio on Friday.

Burns restated the government's long-held position that unless the European Union was willing to engage in changing the existing deal, Britain might have to trigger powers set out within the Brexit deal to unilaterally apply safeguarding measures.

"That may be what we have to do," he said. "So far there seems to be limited movement," he added, referring to ongoing negotiations with the EU on the topic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)