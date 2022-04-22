Slain JeM terrorists were wearing suicide vests, could be conspiracy to sabotage PM’s visit: J-K DGP

The two terrorists killed here early Friday were part of a suicide squad from Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and their infiltration could be a ''big conspiracy'' to sabotage Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the union territory, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh said after the operation.

Besides the two terrorists, a CISF assistant sub-inspector was killed in the pre-dawn gunfight near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu. Nine security personnel were also injured in the operation in Sunjwan area.

The terrorists, according to initial investigations, entered the outskirts of Jammu city on Thursday from the international border in Samba and were staying in a locality close to the camp.

"From last night, police and other forces were involved in an operation which has culminated... As per reports, the two terrorists were part of JEM's suicide squad, launched from Pakistan and tasked with targeting a camp of the security forces or engaging... to inflict a lot of casualties," the director-general of police told reporters near the scene of the early morning encounter in Sunjwan area. The terrorists were wearing suicide vests and were also equipped with a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, indicating that they had come to inflict heavy casualties on security forces. ''The encounter took place two days ahead of the prime minister's visit. It is part of a big conspiracy to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Jammu and it could be a big conspiracy to sabotage the visit," he said.

''It is good that we got timely inputs and the operation was concluded successfully." The prime minister is scheduled to visit Palli village of Samba on National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24.

According to Singh, the joint operation, launched by the police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), and the Army after getting information about the terrorists, continued throughout the night. "The terrorists attempted to flee the cordoned area during the night. This resulted in heavy firing between them and the security personnel at the outer cordon, resulting in injuries to some police and CISF personnel. Among them, one assistant sub-inspector of the CISF succumbed later," he said. The police chief said the cordon was further tightened and a gunfight ensued. Senior officers of the police, CRPF, and CISF, including Additional Director General Police Mukesh Singh and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Vivek Gupta, led from the front. "The operation was completely successful with both the terrorists neutralized. They were affiliated with the JeM and were wearing suicide vests," the DGP said. The terrorists were also carrying energy drinks and medicines besides a large number of arms and ammunition, mostly carried by 'fidayeen' terrorists.

Asked about the identity of the slain terrorists, he said further investigation is on. "Based on the reports, they are both Pakistani nationals." "It looks that they have freshly infiltrated into this side (from Pakistan). They have no history (of terror activities) in Jammu and Kashmir," he said. The DGP said three weapons were recovered along with a lot of grenades from the possession of the slain terrorists. "They fired rifle grenades and some more security personnel were also injured after the initial casualties," he said, ruling out the presence of a third terrorist.

Responding to a question about local support to the terrorists, the DGP said, ''We have certain leads and we are working on them.''

