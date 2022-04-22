Britain, India agree to expand defence, trade ties
Britain and India signed a new defence cooperation agreement on Friday and will look to complete a free trade deal by the end of the year, their leaders said after a meeting in New Delhi.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain will also help India build its own fighter jets.
