UK's Johnson: new deal will help India to strengthen its defence industry
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 16:32 IST
A new defence partnership agreement signed on Friday by Britain and India will enable India to strengthen its defence industry, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
"Our new and expanded defence and security partnership will enable India to strengthen its own domestic defence industry as well as protecting vital shared interests in the Indo-Pacific," Johnson said at a news conference during a visit to India.
