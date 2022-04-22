Anti-Pak protests post 'fidayeen' attack rock Jammu

Protests rocked several areas of Jammu city on Friday to protest the pre-dawn 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on security forces here in which two Pakistan terrorists and a CISF officer were killed and nine others injured.

Two Pakistani terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) suicide squad were gunned down here in a pre-dawn gunfight near an Army camp, during which a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer also died, on the outskirts of Jammu on Friday, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Samba district.

Strongly condemning the terrorists attack on security forces, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Shiv Sena said deliberate attempts were being made to vitiate the “peaceful atmosphere” of Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by its state unit president Manish Sahni, Shiv Sena activists held a protest demonstration in the city and shouted anti-Pakistan and pro-India slogans, and burnt an effigy of Pakistan.

Targetting the new Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan, Sahni said the rule of fundamentalists had been once again established in the neighbouring country and it was trying to spoil the atmosphere in the union territory.

Sahni said all possible efforts were being made to dent the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood, but said such attempts will not succeed.

“After target killing in Kashmir, a conspiracy is being hatched to vandalise the temples of Jammu, and now there is a terrorist attack in Jammu as well,” he said.

Various other groups, too, took out protest marches in different parts of Jammu.

The Congress, the Aam Adami party and Team Jammu, Panun Kashmir and All Party Migrant Coordination Committee, too, condemned the terror attack.

