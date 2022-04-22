Two ABAs of BJP MLA Ganesh Naik to be heard on Apr 27
Two anticipatory bail applications of BJP MLA and former Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik will be heard by a Thane court on April 27, an official said on Friday.
An ABA connected to a rape allegation and another one will be heard by Sessions Judge PS Gupta on April 27, Additional Public Prosecutor Vinit Kulkarni said, adding that the judge had not given any relief to Naik.
