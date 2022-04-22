Left Menu

PTI | Thanjavur | Updated: 22-04-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 23:22 IST
TN: 21-year-old murdered over relationship with girl
A 21-year-old man died allegedly after a group of persons attacked him over his relationship with a girl on Friday in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, police said.

The Thanjavur Taluk police are investigating the cause of death of the youth in Valamarkottai area of the district. A case was registered.

According to police, Anand (21) was brutally attacked by the group that insisted that he should stop getting in touch with a girl with whom he had a relationship.

An altercation ensued between the victim and the group led by Udayakumar (31) of Soorakottai in the morning over the issue at Valamarkottai.

In the fight, Anand sustained severe injuries and later succumbed to death at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

