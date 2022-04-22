Arunachal CM calls on Governor, discusses developmental issues

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday called on Governor BD Mishra at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar for a meeting. They discussed Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Board, Hollongi Airport, education, road communication and other developmental issues.

The Governor stressed on the issue of the preparation of the examination calendar for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission at the earliest. He also stressed on early filling up of vacancies in the education department.

The Governor expressed his concern about the existing procedure for the 'Out of turn Promotion' in various departments, which he said needs to be rationalised in the interest of the state. He advised regular formation of Departmental Promotion Committees and timely advertisement of the vacant posts for their early filling up.

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor also called for the commencement of the State University at Pasighat. He suggested advertisements for various posts and maximum utilization of guest faculty.

On the other hand, Pema Khandu briefed the Governor about his recent official tour to the National Capital and meetings with Union Ministers. Earlier, along with the Speaker of State Legislative Assembly, Pasang Dorjee Sona, the Governor and the Chief Minister discussed the ensuing Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's (CPA) India Region, Zone-III's conference, which will be held at Itanagar from May 11 to May 13, 2022. (ANI)

