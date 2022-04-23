Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs RR

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 00:05 IST
IPL Scoreboard: DC vs RR
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw c Boult b Ashwin 37 David Warner c Samson b Prasidh Krishna 28 Sarfaraz Khan c Prasidh Krishna b Ashwin 1 Rishabh Pant c Padikkal b Prasidh Krishna 44 Lalit Yadav c Samson b Prasidh Krishna 37 Axar Patel b Chahal 1 Shardul Thakur run out (Parag/Samson) 10 Rovman Powell c Samson b McCoy 36 Kuldeep Yadav not out 0 Extras: (B-4, NB-1, W-8) 13 Total: 9For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 207 Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-48, 3-99, 4-124, 5-127, 6-157, 7-187, 8-207 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-47-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-1-22-3, Obed McCoy 3-0-52 -1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-32-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-28-1, Riyan Parag 1-0-22-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
3
Can we improve on a once-in-a-century TB vaccine?

Can we improve on a once-in-a-century TB vaccine?

 Australia
4
Rallis India stock tumbles nearly 10 pc after Q4 earnings

Rallis India stock tumbles nearly 10 pc after Q4 earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022