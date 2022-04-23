IPL Scoreboard: DC vs RR

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw c Boult b Ashwin 37 David Warner c Samson b Prasidh Krishna 28 Sarfaraz Khan c Prasidh Krishna b Ashwin 1 Rishabh Pant c Padikkal b Prasidh Krishna 44 Lalit Yadav c Samson b Prasidh Krishna 37 Axar Patel b Chahal 1 Shardul Thakur run out (Parag/Samson) 10 Rovman Powell c Samson b McCoy 36 Kuldeep Yadav not out 0 Extras: (B-4, NB-1, W-8) 13 Total: 9For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 207 Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-48, 3-99, 4-124, 5-127, 6-157, 7-187, 8-207 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-47-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-1-22-3, Obed McCoy 3-0-52 -1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-32-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-28-1, Riyan Parag 1-0-22-0.

