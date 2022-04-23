Russia adds prominent opposition activist Kara-Murza to list of "foreign agents"

Russia's justice ministry on Friday added opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza to a list of "foreign agents", which means he is subject to stringent financial reporting requirements and must preface anything he publishes with a disclaimer.

Leonid Volkov, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, is also now on the list, the ministry announced on its website, saying both were Ukrainian agents. Critics say the listings are designed to stifle dissent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)