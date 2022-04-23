U.S. FAA apologizes for failing to alert Capitol police over parachute jump

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) apologized late Friday for failing to provide advance notification to the U.S. Capitol Police of a small airplane flight that prompted a security scare earlier this week.

The single-engine plane flying the U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute demonstration team over a baseball game near the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was mistaken for a potential threat.

"We deeply regret that we contributed to a precautionary evacuation of the Capitol complex and apologize for the disruption and fear experienced by those who work there," the FAA said in disclosing its initial review.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)