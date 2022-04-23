Left Menu

U.S. FAA apologizes for failing to alert Capitol police over parachute jump

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2022 04:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 04:03 IST
U.S. FAA apologizes for failing to alert Capitol police over parachute jump
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) apologized late Friday for failing to provide advance notification to the U.S. Capitol Police of a small airplane flight that prompted a security scare earlier this week.

The single-engine plane flying the U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute demonstration team over a baseball game near the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was mistaken for a potential threat.

"We deeply regret that we contributed to a precautionary evacuation of the Capitol complex and apologize for the disruption and fear experienced by those who work there," the FAA said in disclosing its initial review.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
3
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine
4
Can we improve on a once-in-a-century TB vaccine?

Can we improve on a once-in-a-century TB vaccine?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022