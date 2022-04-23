Left Menu

Russia has resumed offensive against Ukrainian forces in Mariupol's Azovstal -Ukrainian official

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 15:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Russian forces have resumed air strikes on and are trying to storm the Azovstal steel works where Ukraine's remaining forces in Mariupol are holding out, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Saturday.

"The enemy is trying to strangle the final resistance of the defenders of Mariupol in the Azovstal area," Arestovych said on national television.

