Left Menu

Delhi govt revokes closure notices to 400 hotels in Paharganj, Karol Bagh

Arvind Kejriwal led-Delhi government on Saturday granted relief to 400 hotel owners of the Paharganj and Karol Bagh area by revoking 'closure notices' issued to them by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 15:53 IST
Delhi govt revokes closure notices to 400 hotels in Paharganj, Karol Bagh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal led-Delhi government on Saturday granted relief to 400 hotel owners of the Paharganj and Karol Bagh area by revoking 'closure notices' issued to them by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). On Friday, a delegation of the affected hotel owners met Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai to press for relief.

The AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi has also written to Rai requesting relief to the hotel owners. ''I have to intervene in the matter immediately because these hotels are already struggling to make ends meet and more importantly, they employ residents from the area who would be distraught and left unemployed if this order came into effect,'' reads the MLA Vishesh Ravi letter.

However, 10 hotels had already been sealed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Karol Bagh. After the revocation of the said order, these will be opened once again. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022