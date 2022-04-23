PM Modi meets CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, discusses governance initiatives of Madhya Pradesh govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday to discuss the governance initiatives of the Madhya Pradesh government. "Met MP CM Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji, who discussed the good governance initiatives of the MP Government and how their transformative schemes are bringing a positive change in people's lives," tweeted the Prime Minister today.

Chouhan said that "Mahayagya" of good governance, development and public welfare will continue in Madhya Pradesh under the guidance of the Prime Minister. "Met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and informed about the schemes of development and welfare of Madhya Pradesh. The Prime Minister provided his guidance on many subjects. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the Mahayagya of good governance, development and public welfare will continue in Madhya Pradesh," the MP Chief Minister tweeted.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji always has affection for Madhya Pradesh. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for all possible cooperation for the development of the state," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)