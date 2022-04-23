Body of CISF officer killed in Jammu terror attack to reach native place in MP

The mortal remains of CISF assistant sub inspector (ASI), who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu, will reach his native Naugawan village in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Saturday evening, an official said. The body of the officer, Shankar Prasad Patel (58), will be brought to Jabalpur by air, after which it will be taken to his village by 6 pm, Maihar area in-charge Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Mohit Yadav told PTI.

The last rites of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) ASI will take place at Naugawan at 9 am on Sunday, he said.

Two Pakistani ''fidayeen'' (suicide) attackers belonging to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel Patel were killed in a pre-dawn gunfight near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu on Friday, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the region.

Patel was posted in Bhilai and had moved with his unit to Jammu only on April 18, his friend, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) ASI Shyam Singh told PTI.

Patel is survived by his wife Laxmibai and two sons - Sanjay and Surendra, he added.

