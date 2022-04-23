Missile strikes infrastructure of Ukraine's Odesa, city council says
A missile struck infrastructure in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Saturday, the local authorities said in an online statement without giving further details.
"Odesa was hit by a missile strike. Infrastructure has been hit," the statement said.
