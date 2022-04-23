Left Menu

Shiv Sena workers protest outside Amravati residence of Rana couple

Hundreds of Shiv Sena workers on Saturday staged protests outside the residence of MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana in Amravati in Maharashtra after they declared to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. Police had placed barricades outside the residence of the Rana couple. As Sena workers tried to jump over the barricades, police stopped them.

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 23-04-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 20:30 IST
The Hanuman Chalisa recital call by the politician couple led to strident protests by Shiv Sainiks in Mumbai.

The politician couple withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa amid a high drama on Saturday that culminated in their arrest on the charge of creating enmity between different groups.

Shivsainiks squatted outside the 'Ganga Savitri' residence of the Ranas in the Shankar Nagar area in Amravati and raised slogans.

The couple had already left for Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

