Turkish air space closed to planes carrying troops from Russia to Syria - TRT cites minister
Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 22:15 IST
Turkish air space has been closed to military and civilian planes carrying troops from Russia to Syria after talks with Moscow, Turkey's state broadcaster TRT Haber cited Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying on Saturday.
It said he made the comments to reporters on a plane on a trip to Uruguay.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
