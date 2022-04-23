Left Menu

Karnataka CM asserts on creating right kind of value system in society

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that creating the right kind of value system in society is the need of the current times.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-04-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 22:24 IST
Karnataka CM asserts on creating right kind of value system in society
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that creating the right kind of value system in society is the need of the current times. He was addressing the 20th Biennial State Level Conference of Judicial Officers.

"Creating the right kind of value system in society is the need of the current times. Society should reward the good values among the people to ensure social harmony," the Chief Minister said as per an official statement. "Societal justice is very important, Societal justice will lead to different dimensions in the judiciary. If a society does not recognise the goodness among the people, if it doesn't honour the honesty in the society, if the sincerity is not rewarded then the society is not doing its job. That leads to a lot of confusion in the value system. So the right kind of value system in the society has to be created otherwise all the responsibility will come on judiciary," Bommai said.

"Value system should come through practices in society. If the society becomes docile and recognises wrong things then the judiciary will have to be punishment-oriented. It is important to note that any judiciary system should try to be as rewarding as possible rather than becoming punishment-oriented. The Executive, Legislature and Judiciary need to work for societal justice. There should be no ambiguity in framing the laws then only the law would deliver its purpose," he added. Bommai said that the Indian judiciary has maintained its standards and credibility through its values of honesty, judiciousness and conscientiousness. "This has ensured a bright future for the country amid various social upheavals in the country."

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to use technology and digitisation in judiciary in keeping with the changing times. It would speed up the deliverance of justice. Artificial Intelligence could be very handy in delivering judicious verdicts, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022