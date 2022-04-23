Karnataka CM asserts on creating right kind of value system in society

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that creating the right kind of value system in society is the need of the current times. He was addressing the 20th Biennial State Level Conference of Judicial Officers.

"Creating the right kind of value system in society is the need of the current times. Society should reward the good values among the people to ensure social harmony," the Chief Minister said as per an official statement. "Societal justice is very important, Societal justice will lead to different dimensions in the judiciary. If a society does not recognise the goodness among the people, if it doesn't honour the honesty in the society, if the sincerity is not rewarded then the society is not doing its job. That leads to a lot of confusion in the value system. So the right kind of value system in the society has to be created otherwise all the responsibility will come on judiciary," Bommai said.

"Value system should come through practices in society. If the society becomes docile and recognises wrong things then the judiciary will have to be punishment-oriented. It is important to note that any judiciary system should try to be as rewarding as possible rather than becoming punishment-oriented. The Executive, Legislature and Judiciary need to work for societal justice. There should be no ambiguity in framing the laws then only the law would deliver its purpose," he added. Bommai said that the Indian judiciary has maintained its standards and credibility through its values of honesty, judiciousness and conscientiousness. "This has ensured a bright future for the country amid various social upheavals in the country."

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to use technology and digitisation in judiciary in keeping with the changing times. It would speed up the deliverance of justice. Artificial Intelligence could be very handy in delivering judicious verdicts, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)