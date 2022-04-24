Two children killed in shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk region- governor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-04-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 14:18 IST
Two children were killed on Sunday in shelling by Russian forces, the governor of Ukraine's Donetsk region said, urging people to evacuate areas near the fighting.
Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that the children, girls aged 5 and 14, had died in the Ocheretynsk community after the building where they lived was destroyed.
