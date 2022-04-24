35-year-old woman dies by suicide in Rajasthan village
A 35-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself at her home in a village here, police said on Sunday.
Hansa Kanwar's body was found hanging from the ceiling of a room at the house in Lalsar village on Saturday night, local Renwal SHO Umrao Singh said.
He said no suicide note has been found.
The woman's husband works as a labourer in Jaipur and they have two children, the SHO said.
The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination on Sunday, and a case was registered under section 174 of CrPC, he added.
