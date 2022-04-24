Two militants killed in J-K's Pulwama encounter

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Pahoo area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, security forces launched a search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security personnel, who retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, two militants have been killed so far, the official said, adding their identity and group affiliation is being ascertained.

