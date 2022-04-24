Assam: Child killed, mother injured in elephant attack

An 18-month-old child was killed and her mother injured on Sunday after an elephant attacked them in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, police said.

The incident occurred in Baithalangso area when the woman was clearing bushes near her residence in Umseret Ingti village and the child was with her, a senior officer said.

The elephant dragged them for a distance before leaving the place, he said. The child, Umjalin Ingti, was killed on the spot, and Kabon Rongpharpi was critically injured, the officer said. The woman has been admitted at Baithalangso Block Primary Health Centre, he added.

