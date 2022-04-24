Pope Francis renews call for Easter truce
Pope Francis has renewed his call for an Easter truce as Orthodox Christians celebrated Easter Sunday, when the faithful mark the resurrection of Jesus. Without naming countries, Francis urged aggressors to "stop the attack to help the suffering of the exhausted people." Francis told a crowd gathered in St. Peter's Square that two months had passed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said that "instead of stopping, the war got worse.
It is sad that in these days that are the holiest and most solemn for all Christians, the deadly clamour of arms is louder than the sound of bells announcing the Resurrection."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
