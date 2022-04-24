Left Menu

Post-poll violence: TMC's Anubrata Mondal skips CBI summons, says ready to face questioning at home

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Sunday has skipped the summons of the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the investigation into the post-poll violence case, citing health reasons.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-04-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 23:21 IST
TMC leader Anubrata Mondal. (ANI/File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Sunday skipped the summons of the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the investigation into the post-poll violence case, citing health reasons. His lawyer Sanjib Dan said that the TMC leader is on oxygen support. "He is advised four weeks rest", added Dan.

However, Mondol said he is ready to face questioning at his residence, said his lawyer. On Saturday, he skipped the summons of the anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with Cattle Smuggling.

Trinamool Congress Birbhum District President Anubrata Mondal was admitted to the SSKM Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of breathlessness. He was discharged from the hospital Saturday afternoon. Earlier this month, the TMC leader skipped the CBI's summons citing health reasons. On March 8, CBI sent a notice to the TMC leader asking him to appear in person before the agency on March 14 at 11 am. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

