Bhagat Singh Koshyari expresses grief over former Maharashtra Governor Sankaranarayanan's demise

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed grief over the demise of veteran Congress leader and former Governor of the state K Sankaranarayanan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 10:01 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed grief over the demise of veteran Congress leader and former Governor of the state K Sankaranarayanan. Sankaranarayanan passed away on Sunday. He was 89. He breathed his last at his residence in Palakkad, Kerala.

"K Sankaranarayanan was a respected popular leader known for honesty, integrity and uprightness. He was an experienced legislator and an able administrator and had also served as the Finance Minister of Kerala," Koshyari said. He also said that Sankaranarayanan, as the Governor of Maharashtra, took a keen interest in higher education, the development of backward regions of the State and the welfare of tribals.

Koshyari said that Sankaranarayanan had the distinction of serving as the Governor of six States. "With his impartial conduct, Sankaranarayanan elevated the stature of the post of the Governor," he added. Sankaranarayanan served as governor of Maharashtra from 2010 to 2014. He was also the governor of Nagaland and Jharkhand. He had also held additional charges of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Goa as Governor. Prior to his appointment as governor, he was a four-time minister of various ministries in the Kerala government.

"I pay my respects to the departed leader and convey my deepest condolences to his daughter and other members of the bereaved family," Koshyari said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his condolences on the demise of Sankaranarayanan.

"Express heartfelt condolences on the passing of senior Congress leader K Sankaranarayanan. He upheld a Nehruvian and secular outlook. He was a people-oriented politician. As governor, minister and legislator he undertook people-friendly measures, and stood for development," tweeted the Chief Minister. Opposition leader V D Satheesan, Governor Arif Muhammad Khan and many other leaders from different walks also expressed their condolences. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

