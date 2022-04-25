CID probing irregularities in police sub-inspector recruitment summons MLA Priyank Kharge

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors has summoned Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Monday.

Kharge had recently released an audio recording of a conversation regarding the irregularities (in the PSI recruitment), which he said was submitted to him, Araga Jnanendra said in a statement.

''The CID probing the irregularities in the PSI recruitment has issued a notice to Priyank Kharge to appear before it for questioning. I appeal to the MLA to display his responsibility and assist the CID, which is probing the case in the right direction, by sharing evidence with them,'' the Minister said.

Kharge should cooperate with the probe by sharing the documents with him and other information with the CID officials and he should at least assist in ensuring legal action against those involved in the irregularities, he said.

''As the impartial probe is on, there is no question of sparing anyone however influential that person is,'' Jnanendra warned.

The Home Minister said he only ordered a probe into the matter after discussing with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to do justice to the candidates who sincerely wrote the PSI exam but could not get selected.

Such irregularities cause immense damage to the society when the talented aspirants coming from poor families are cornered due to such illegalities, he said.

The scam came to light in Kalaburagi district and Kharge is an MLA from Chittapur assembly constituency in the same district. His father Mallikarjun Kharge, a former union minister, too was an MP from Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) Lok Sabha constituency.

More than 10 people have been arrested including Afzalpur MLA's gunman. A BJP leader, who was close to many high-profile leaders in Karnataka, is on the run while her husband has been arrested.

The case came to light after an aspirant was given 100 per cent marks though he had attempted only 21 questions in the second paper.

More than 54,000 candidates wrote the exam for 545 posts. Police sources said the initial probe revealed that up to Rs 75 lakh to 80 lakh was charged from the candidates as bribe.

