UK says Russia made minor advances in Ukraine after its shift to Donbas

Updated: 25-04-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 11:29 IST
UK says Russia made minor advances in Ukraine after its shift to Donbas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

Russia has made minor advances in some areas since shifting its focus to fully occupying the Donbas, the UK's Ministry of Defence tweeted https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1518459493352411137/photo/1 in a regular bulletin on Monday. "Without sufficient logistical and combat support enablers in place, Russia has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough," it said.

Ukraine's defence of Mariupol has also exhausted many Russian units and reduced their combat effectiveness, British military intelligence said. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

